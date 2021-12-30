Arabian Cement expects start Rabigh mills for 4Q22

While completion of the new cement mills at Arabian Cement Co’s Rabigh plant in Saudi Arabia has reached 99.5 per cent, the project’s contractor, CNBM, has not been able to enter the country to resume work on the project, said Arabian Cement Co in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange. Resumption of work will be possible following the approval of relevant government agencies in China for the project team’s travel requirements.



As a result, the expected date of commercial operations will be the 4Q22. The contractor is currently considering the option of hiring a qualified company to completed the rest of the project work after obtaining client approval.

