Colombia’s cement market expands 4% in November

ICR Newsroom By 06 January 2022

Colombian cement demand increased four per cent YoY in November 2021 to 1.167Mt from 1.122Mt in November 2020, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE. When compared with November 2019 the market expanded by 7.7 per cent from 1.083Mt.



In November 2021, bulk cement sales advanced by 11.2 per cent while bagged cement sales edged up one per cent, reflecting mainly a 12.9 per cent YoY rise in offtake by ready-mix concrete companies. Retail sales were up by 3.3 per cent YoY but construction companies and contractors reduced their purchases by 8.3 per cent YoY.



Cement production slipped 1.1 per cent to 1.201Mt in November 2021 when compared with November 2020, when domestic producers supplied 1.214Mt to the market. When compared with November 2019 output was up 7.9 per cent from 1.113Mt.



January-November 2021

In the first 11 months of 2021 cement dispatches increased 17 per cent to 11.906Mt from 10.18Mt in the 11M20.



Bagged sales improved by 15.2 per cent YoY but bulk sales saw a 21.1 per cent hike. All market segments increased their offtake, led by the ready-mix concrete companies (+21.9 per cent) and followed by the retail sector (+16.2 per cent) and construction companies and contractors (+12.4 per cent).



Cement production advanced 17.4 per cent to 12.53Mt in the January-November 2021 period from 10.672Mt in the 11M20.

