Oman Cement Co opens tenders for kiln line No 4

11 January 2022

Oman Cement Company (OCC) has floated a tender for the construction of its fourth cement production line in the sultanate of Oman and to upgrade its third kiln line.

The fourth line will have a clinker capacity of 10,000tpd, whereas the third line will be upgraded from 4000 to 5000tpd of clinker production.

Salem Abdullah Al Hajri, CEO of OCC, said, "This tender has been floated for local companies operating in the Sultanate of Oman as part of OCC’s interest in enhancing the added value of its projects and enriching the local markets. This targeted expansion will be the biggest of its kind in Oman’s cement industry to achieve self-sufficiency by 2023."

