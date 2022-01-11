Lehigh Hanson acquires Corliss Resources Inc

Lehigh Hanson (HeidelbergCement group) has finalised the acquisition of Corliss Resources Inc, one of the largest family-owned aggregates and ready-mixed concrete companies in the US Pacific Northwest.

The acquisition includes major aggregate operations with annual sales volumes of about 2Mt and reserves and resources of about 170Mt as well as four ready-mixed concrete plants selling about 0.3Mm3 in the Greater Seattle area.

Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement, said: "The acquisition of the Corliss operations is a great strategic fit with our already strong presence in cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete in the Pacific Northwest. The transaction significantly enhances our vertically integrated position in one of the fastest growing US markets. We welcome the 230 Corliss employees to the HeidelbergCement family and look forward to accelerating the growth together."

Steve Corliss, president of Corliss Resources, said: “For more than five generations, the Corliss family has proudly served our customers with high-quality building materials and contributed to the growth and development of our communities. We are convinced that Lehigh Hanson is best-suited to continue building on the legacy of growth, excellence and quality that our family has established.”

