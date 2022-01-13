CemNet.com » Cement News » Rudnik Uglja to switch to cement production

Rudnik Uglja to switch to cement production
By ICR Newsroom
13 January 2022


Montenegro-based coal mining company Rudnik Uglja has said it will phase out its coal mining activities and switch to cement production.

To achieve this change, which is in line with its plant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company is looking into a strategic partnership.

