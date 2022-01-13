Rudnik Uglja to switch to cement production

Montenegro-based coal mining company Rudnik Uglja has said it will phase out its coal mining activities and switch to cement production.
To achieve this change, which is in line with its plant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company is looking into a strategic partnership.
Montenegro-based coal mining company Rudnik Uglja has said it will phase out its coal mining activities and switch to cement production.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email