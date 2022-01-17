Cemex uses renewable diesel at California operations

17 January 2022

Cemex continues to expand its use of low carbon alternative fuels at several of its California operations using renewable diesel to power trucks and machinery as part of its global Future in Action programme aimed at reducing CO 2 emissions throughout its operations and supply chain.

"At Cemex, we have ambitious goals to reduce our CO 2 emissions across our value chain, and alternative fuels are key to helping us reach our sustainability goals," said Cemex USA President, Jaime Muguiro. "Renewable diesel allows us to make a positive change for the environment almost immediately, contributing to a circular economy by using a product made from waste streams."

Cemex USA began using renewable diesel, produced by Neste and supplied by Western States Oil, in its ready-mix concrete mixer trucks in the Bay Area in 2018 during a pilot programme. In the last few years, the initiative has expanded to include heavy machinery and off-road vehicles at Cemex USA’s Eliot and Cache Creek quarries along with its aggregates terminal in Redwood City and 14 ready-mix plants in Northern California. In Southern California, renewable diesel is being used at 11 ready-mix plants, three quarries and in heavy equipment at the cement plant in Apple Valley.

Cemex's vehicles running on Neste MY Renewable Diesel emit up to 75 per cent less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life cycle compared to fossil diesel. Since the start of the programme, Cemex USA has prevented more than 33,000t of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere, roughly the same climate benefit as making more than 7000 passenger cars zero-emission.

