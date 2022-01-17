Narsingarh clinker plant commissions alternative fuel plant

17 January 2022

HeidelbergCement India has commissioned a state-of-the-art alternate fuels facility. The recently-commissioned alternative fuel plant will receive, store and feed fuel material at the Narsingarh clinker unit with an investment of INR160m (US$2.157m), will enable the company to achieve a thermal substitution rate (TSR) of approximately five per cent in the first phase and the same will be ramped up gradually to attain double-digit TSR in the coming years.

Aligned to the global vision of HeidelbergCement Group, this project will reduce the company's carbon footprint by reducing consumption of conventional fossil fuels and increasing usage of alternative fuels.

This milestone achievement will reduce the company’s CO 2 emissions by approximately 42,000tpa.

