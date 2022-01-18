Domicem wins Energy Award for solar power plant

The Domicem cement plant (Colacem group) has received the award of excellence in the Energy Rinnovabili category, for the project "Improvement in solar park control systems", in the 202 the National Award for Clean Productions, awarded by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in collaboration with other institutions of the Dominican Republic.



The 1.5MW solar power plant was built on an area of 16,889m2 and consists of 4616 photovoltaic panels of 325Wp. The solar park annually produces more than 2.3mkWh and an environmental saving of 1,455,690kg of CO 2 per year, equivalent to the planting of 48,523 trees.

