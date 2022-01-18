Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commences commercial production at Murli

18 January 2022

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) (DCBL), (Dalmia Bharat group), has commenced commercial production at its Murli cement plant in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, India.

The company acquired the plant for INR4100m (US$55.2m) and further committed to invest INR9290m for the revival, modernisation, expansion and installing green manufacturing equipment such as waste heat recovery systems, solar power, green fuel systems and robotic labs for enhanced quality monitoring. The plant has been turned around in a record time of 15 months from its acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.



With this, DCBL has added 2.9Mta cement capacity to the company's overall installed capacity. Its installed cement capacity has now grown to 35.9Mta.

In addition, DCBL has unveiled its long-term growth and investment strategy to expand its installed cement capacity across the nation to 110-130Mta by 2031. The growth strategy is being executed through a mix of organic and inorganic opportunities with an inclination towards a more planned and cost-effective organic route. DCBL is the the fourth-largest cement manufacturing group in India by installed capacity.

Published under