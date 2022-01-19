Alcoa to extend quicklime supply to Cockburn Cement Ltd

19 January 2022

Cockburn Cement Ltd (CCL), an Adbri company, is looking forward to continuing to work with Alcoa around the supply of quicklime to its operations in Western Australia.

Adbri announced that CCL has reached an agreement with Alcoa for the supply of quicklime until 31 January 2023, when the existing arrangement ends on 31 January 2022.

Adbri said, “The extension reinforces CCL’s position as a reliable and high quality supplier of lime through our local manufacturing and distribution network across Western Australia, supporting local manufacturing jobs, the resources sector and broader WA economy.”

