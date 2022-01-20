Carthage Cement turnover rises by 29 per cent in 2021

20 January 2022

Carthage Cement, Tunisia, finished 2021 with a total turnover of TND325m (US$112.9m), up 29 per cent compared to 2020 and 30 per cent compared to 2019.

This performance helped Carthage Cement to keep its leading position on the local market by achieving a 14 per cent rise in the local market share of revenues compared to 2020.

A strong recovery was also recorded for exports of cement and clinker, where the turnover was quadrupled from TND8.936m in 2020 to TND47.650m in 2021, a 433 per cent growth.

At the end of 2021, the production of aggregates improved by 16 per cent and the related turnover increased by six per cent to TND15.866m in 2021. The turnover of the concrete segment also improved by 10 per cent to TND11.868m against TND10.835m in 2020 and this in spite of the decline posted at the level of the ready-mixed concrete sector.

Published under