Heidelberger Beton extends EcoConcrete brand

21 January 2022

Heidelberger Beton (HeidelbergCement group) in Germany has extended its portfolio of sustainable concretes under the EcoCrete brand. Depending on the application, EcoCrete offers between 30 and 66 per cent CO 2 reduction per cubic metre of concrete compared to the reference value of the industry.

In addition, EcoCrete is available in particularly resource-saving types with at least 10 per cent of recycled content. Also part of the EcoCrete concept are the 100 per cent use of green electricity, the use of recycled water, and the complete recyclability of the concrete in the case of subsequent deconstruction.

"Expanding local, sustainable product portfolios is a key element of HeidelbergCement's climate strategy," said Dr Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "The launch of EcoCrete in the German market is representative of the ambitious CO 2 roadmaps we are implementing at all levels of the company and in all Group countries."

