First Graphene signs cement carbon reduction agreement with Fosroc International

25 January 2022

First Graphene Ltd has formed a collaboration agreement with global construction chemicals manufacturer Fosroc International Ltd for the development of PureGRAPH® graphene-enhanced cement additives or grinding aids.

First Graphene managing director and CEO, Michael Bell, said: “The agreement with Fosroc is a significant further step for First Graphene as we implement our go-to-market plan to become the world’s leading supplier of graphene-enhanced cement and concrete solutions.

“Fosroc has significant penetration into multiple global markets that will be highly beneficial in helping expand our reach and educating the market on the significant benefits, including emission reductions, that graphene-enhanced products provide."

The cement industry is exploring methods to produce cements with a lower clinker factor to produce greener cements. Under current production methods, between 0.8-0.9t of CO 2 are emitted per tonne of clinker produced.

First Graphene says that adding low dosages of PureGRAPH®-enhanced cement additives to the final grinding phase of cement production can lower the clinker factor by up to 20 per cent while maintaining or improving cement performance.

The company believes PureGRAPH®-enhanced cement additives will assist cement manufacturers in improving the efficiency of the grinding phase in cement production, while also enhancing the physical properties and strength of the cement.

