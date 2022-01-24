Holcim and Bloomberg Media partner to explore Circular Cities

24 January 2022

At Bloomberg's The Year Ahead event, Holcim and Bloomberg Media announced the first "Circular Cities Barometer," a new custom content collaboration that explores circular cities.

The world’s economy has grown to an unprecedented US$94trn, on a trajectory to consume the resources of 2.3 planets by 2040. To make this growth work for people and the planet, circularity is key to transition our economy from a linear “take-make-waste” one to a circular “reduce-reuse-recycle” one. Cities are at the forefront of leading this shift, driven by their rising population and growth. To better understand the fabric of circular cities as catalysts of sustainable growth, Holcim is partnering with Bloomberg Media to develop the world’s first “Circular Cities Barometer” to identify and celebrate best practices around the world. The Barometer’s first findings will be unveiled at the Bloomberg Green Summit in April 2022.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: "Circularity is the opportunity of our time. It unlocks economic growth in a way that is climate-friendly, nature-positive and socially-inclusive. My vision for construction is to build more new from the old with recycled materials in every new building. To understand better how to empower cities to become more circular, I am delighted to be partnering with Bloomberg, with the launch of the first ‘Circular Cities Barometer’."

Lauren Kiel, general manager for Bloomberg Green at Bloomberg Media, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Holcim to explore what makes cities circular -- from the key levers that create progress to the bottlenecks that need to be removed. By better understanding the fabric of this important work, we can empower more circular living for all to thrive."

Cities are on the frontline of leading the shift from a linear to a circular economy because they are growing. About 70 per cent of the world populationis expected to be living in cities by 2050, adding 2.5bn people. The only way cities can grow while staying within the planet’s boundaries is by becoming more circular. Cities have the critical mass to make a difference with broad access to recycled materials.

