Ecocem appoints Olivier Guise as executive director of strategy, technology and new business

ICR Newsroom By 26 January 2022

Ecocem has announced the appointment of Olivier Guise as executive director of strategy, technology and new business.



In this newly-create role, Mr Guise will develop and operate the company’s “ambition strategy” and accelerate progress in bringing its breakthrough low-carbon technology to the global cement and concrete market.



He brings over 17 years of experience in the construction materials industry, having been general manager of cement and executive committee member at LafargeHolcim France until 2021. Prior to this, he held various roles at LafargeHolcim across both its French and Algerian markets, including general manager of the Aggregates Business in the south of France, innovation and route to market director and cement capacity development director.



Mr Guise said of his new role: “Having witnessed the growth of Ecocem, it is an exciting time to be joining the business and helping to shape and achieve its strategy. It has long been my mission to support the sustainable, long-term growth of our sector and believe Ecocem is the company that has the power to really make this happen.”



Donal O’Riain, CEO, Ecocem, said: “This is an exciting time for Ecocem. We continue to grow and evolve. Having Olivier on board with his extensive expertise and a closely aligned vision will provide valuable support and leadership in achieving our full potential across Europe and beyond.”







