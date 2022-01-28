Bizerte reports 18% increase in sales in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 28 January 2022

Tunisia-based Les Ciments de Bizerte reported a 17.8 per cent advance in revenues to TND130.8m (US$45.1m) in 2021 from TND111m in 2020.



Domestic sales increased by five per cent to TND110.6m from TND105.4m in 2020 while export sales surged from TND5.7m to TND20.2m over the same period.



Cement production edged up 2.7 per cent to 673,079t.

Published under