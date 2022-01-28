FLSmidth updates financial guidance for 4Q21 and 2021 performance

28 January 2022

FLSmidth updated its preliminary full year 2021 revenue guidance replacing its financial guidance provided on 11 November 2021. This improvement was primarily driven by the Capital business in the 4Q21.

Revenue is now estimated at DKK5.1bn (US$763.6m) in the 4Q21 and DKK17.6bn (US$2.63bn) for the full year compared to DKK16-17bn previously forecast. EBITDA margin is forest to reach 6.6 per cent in the 4Q21 and 5.9 per cent in the full year compared to 5-6 per cent in the earlier full year forecast.

The 4Q21 and full year 2021 results include costs related to the thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition of around DKK37m and around DKK107m, respectively. Subject to regulatory approval, closing of the transaction is expected in the 2H22.

FLSmidth will, as previously communicated, release the detailed and audited financial results for the full year of 2021 on 16 February 2022.

Published under