Madagascar imports 12,000t of cement

ICR Newsroom By 31 January 2022

The Madagascan state, through the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Consumption, has imported 12,000t of Lucky Cement at reduced prices. The arrival of the cement should help regulate a market that has now been stable for several months.

The cargo arrived in Toamasina, Madagascar, on 17 January and is available at the warehouse of State Procurement of Madagascar (SPM), which is calling on distributors to sell them on to the domestic market.

Distributors can purchase the cement at a price of MGA26,500 (US$6.65)/50kg bag. From the distributors they will be sold on to hardware stores with a mark-up for transport, handling and a fair profit margin. The price of cheap cement should remain below MGA28,500 in Toamasina and MGA33,000 in Antananarivo.

Published under