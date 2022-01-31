Puerto Rico sees 8-year high in cement sales

Puerto Rican cement sales in 2021 reached 15.6m bags, or 679,300t - a high not seen in eight years, according to the country’s Statistics Institute. This represents a 12.5 per cent YoY advance.
Total sales were up by 31.7 per cent from 12.4m bags to 16.3m bags. However, output from the country’s cement plants fell 29.5 percent to 7.4m bags. Production has been on the decline in the last three years, reports business newspaper Sin Comillas.
