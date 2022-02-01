HeidelbergCement releases preliminary guidance for 2021 results

In the course of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of HeidelbergCement AG for the FY21, the revenue and results of the HeidelbergCement Group are in part significantly above the published forecast of the company and the current capital market expectations. The capital market expectations are based on the mean value of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara Research on 28 January 2022.

Therefore, HeidelbergCement publishes the following preliminary key figures from the consolidated financial statements for the FY21 and the 4Q21, respectively:

Preliminary revenue in the FY2 is expected to be EUR18.7bn (previous year: EUR17.6bn). This represents an increase of around eight per cent YoY on a LfL basis (before exchange rate and consolidation effects). The company previously expected only a slight increase in revenue before exchange rate and consolidation effects in 2021.

Preliminary revenue in the 4Q21 is expected to be EUR4.7bn (previous year: EUR4.5bn). This corresponds to an increase of around seven per cent compared with the prior-year quarter on a LfL basis.

Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) in FY21 is expected to be EUR3875m (previous year: EUR3707m). This corresponds to an increase of around six per cent YoY on a LfL basis. The company expected a strong increase in RCOBD in 2021. The capital market expects EUR3826m for this key figure, reports HeidelbergCement.

Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) in the 4Q21 is expected to be EUR979m (previous year: EUR976m), roughly in line with the prior-year quarter on a LfL basis. The capital market expects this figure to be EUR930m, reports HeidelbergCement.

The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in FY21 is expected to be EUR2614m (previous year: EUR2363m). This represents an increase of approximately 12 per cent YoY on a LfL basis. The company expected a strong increase in RCO in 2021. The capital market expects EUR2509m for this key figure, reports HeidelbergCement.

The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the 4Q21 is expected to be EUR661m (previous year: EUR648m). This corresponds to an increase of around two per cent compared with the prior-year quarter on a LfL basis. The capital market expects this key figure to be EUR556m.The full preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 will be published on 24 February 2022.

