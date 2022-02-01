Orient Cement sees 3Q profit fall by 19% YoY

CK Birla-owned Orient Cement reported an 18.9 per cent decline in net profit to INR436.7m (US$5.84m) for the third quarter, ended 31 December 2021. In the equivalent quarter of 2020, the company had posted a net profit of INR538.8m, said the company in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Orient Cement’s revenue in the 3QFY21-22 edged up 2.1 per cent to INR6.175bn, compared with INR6.046bn in 3QFY20-21.
Total expenses increased by 4.6 per cent to INR5.526bn in the 3QFY21-22 from INR5.282bn in the year-ago period.
CK Birla-owned Orient Cement reported an 18.9 per cent decline in net profit to INR436.7m (US$5.84m) for the third quarter, ended 31 December 2021. In the equivalent quarter of 2020, the company had posted a net profit of INR538.8m, said the company in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email