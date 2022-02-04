Akçansa certified at Gold level for responsible use of resource certification

Akçansa Büyükçekmece Factory (HeidelbergCement) has been re-certified at the 'Gold' level and Akçansa Çanakkale plant has been certified at at the 'Gold' level for ‘Responsible Use of Resources Certification System’ by the Concrete Sustainability Council.

Akçansa General Manager, M Zeki Kanadıkırık, said: "Responsible sourcing is a very important issue for our industry. As in our 2030 Sustainability Goals, we try to use alternative sources more. In line with our circular economy approach that we have adopted, we use an average of 500,000t of waste annually in our factories as an alternative source and bring them back to our economy. In the last five years, we have achieved energy recovery by using 1Mt of Istanbul's waste as an alternative fuel. We aim to support the transformation of the sector by spreading our exemplary sustainability approach and practices to our ecosystem. Receiving the results of these efforts strengthens our claim to be 'the building block of a sustainable future."



In 2021 the Betonsa Gebze Ready-Mixed Concrete plant also brought the Responsible Use of Resources Certificate to the gold level.

