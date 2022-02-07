US and Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement shipments up 9% in November

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 9.2 per cent YoY hike to 9.4Mt in November 2021, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Ohio accounted for 39 per cent of this total. The leading producing states were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments saw a 10 per cent increase to 197,000t in November 2021 when compared with November 2020. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and California were the leading masonry cement-consuming states, accounting for 63 per cent of total shipments.



Clinker production in the USA remained level at 7.1Mt in November 2021 when compared with the output of the equivalent period in the previous year. The country’s leading clinker-producing states – Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Pennsylvania – accounted for 49 per cent of total clinker output.



Imports into the USA and Puerto Rico advanced 14 per cent YoY to 1.76Mt.



January-November 2021

In the January-November 2021 period shipments of Portland and blended cement advanced four per cent YoY to 99.1Mt. Deliveries of masonry cement were up slightly YoY to 2.2Mt.



Clinker output in the USA in the 11M21 remained stable at 72.2Mt when compared with the 11M20.



Domestic production in the January-November 2021 period was supplemented by 20.5Mt of imports, representing a 30 per cent YoY jump.

