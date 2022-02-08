CemNet.com » Cement News » Lafarge Cement Malawi reverts to Portland Cement Malawi

Lafarge Cement Malawi reverts to Portland Cement Malawi

Lafarge Cement Malawi reverts to Portland Cement Malawi
By ICR Newsroom
08 February 2022


Following a change in Lafarge Cement Malawi Ltd’s shareholding from Holcim to Huaxin, the cement producer has reverted to its original name of Portland Cement Malawi Ltd with immediate effect.

“Portland Cement Malawi Ltd will remain the home of our trusted brands which include DuraCrete, SupaSet, Kumanga and Khoma”, said Company Secretary and CFO, Constance Musopole.

“Huaxin is among the 10 largest cement manufacturing companies globally with 115Mt  capacity. We are excited to begin this new chapter in the legacy of the company,” Ms Musopole added.


Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Lafarge Cement Malawi Portland Cement Malawi Malawi East Africa name change 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com