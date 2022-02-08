Lafarge Cement Malawi reverts to Portland Cement Malawi

Following a change in Lafarge Cement Malawi Ltd’s shareholding from Holcim to Huaxin, the cement producer has reverted to its original name of Portland Cement Malawi Ltd with immediate effect.



“Portland Cement Malawi Ltd will remain the home of our trusted brands which include DuraCrete, SupaSet, Kumanga and Khoma”, said Company Secretary and CFO, Constance Musopole.



“Huaxin is among the 10 largest cement manufacturing companies globally with 115Mt capacity. We are excited to begin this new chapter in the legacy of the company,” Ms Musopole added.







