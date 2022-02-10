Lafarge Canada Inc orders wind power plant for Exshaw works

10 February 2022

Lafarge Canada Inc (Holcim group) has entered into a purchase power agreement (PPA) with Calgary-based electricity company, TransAlta Corp (TransAlta) for a 100GWh/year of wind power (electricity only) at Exshaw cement plant.

"We are proud to have partnered with TransAlta to deliver wind energy to the Exshaw cement plant. Cement manufacturing is an energy-intensive process, and we are considering all levers available to supply our operations with power from renewable sources of energy,” said Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Western Canada.

“The PPA will cover 25 per cent of Exshaw’s energy demands, depending on actual production volumes in 2022 and 2023. This agreement, first of its kind for Lafarge in Alberta, is an important step to utilising higher amounts of renewable electricity at our facilities,” adds Cailee Ellis, head of Sustainability and Environment of Lafarge Western Canada.

