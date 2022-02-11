CemNet.com » Cement News » Chilean cement demand advances 2% in December

Chilean cement demand advances 2% in December

By ICR Newsroom
11 February 2022


Cement consumption in Chile increased 2.3 per cent YoY to 373,351t in December 2021, reports the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC).

For the full-year 2021 total cement demand reached 4,388,207t, up 15.6 per cent when compared with 3,796,976t sold in December 2020.

