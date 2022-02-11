Chilean cement demand advances 2% in December

Cement consumption in Chile increased 2.3 per cent YoY to 373,351t in December 2021, reports the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC).
For the full-year 2021 total cement demand reached 4,388,207t, up 15.6 per cent when compared with 3,796,976t sold in December 2020.
