Flender to acquire Moventas

11 February 2022

Flender has reached an agreement to acquire Finnish wind turbine gearbox manufacturer Moventas from investor N4 partners.



The planned acquisition marks the next step in Flender’s growth strategy after progressing into independence last year. Integrating Moventas’ engineering and service capabilities will further foster Flender’s wind drives business under the successful Winergy product brand.



The acquisition is still subject to approval by authorities and is expected to close in summer 2022. It would then include the full scope of Moventas Gears Oy business with al global production and service facilities.

Published under