Solid Cement advances US$323m expansion

Philippines-based Solid Cement Corp, part of Cemex Holding Philippines, will finally move forward with its long-delayed capacity expansion despite the rise in cost from US$235m to US$323m.
The project will see the construction and installation of a new 1.5Mta integrated production line at the plant’s Antipolo City plant in Rizal.
Principal contractors to the project will be Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Co of Manila Inc and Betonbau Philippines Inc.
The plant is scheduled to come online in April 2024.
