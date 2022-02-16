ACC Ltd commissioned new grinding capacity at Tikaria plant

ACC Ltd has commissioned 1.6Mta grinding capacity in Tikaria, Uttar Pradesh, India. The project has expanded cement capacity at the Tikaria plant to 3.91Mta.



“As announced earlier, the company is progressing well to increase its capacity, ie, 2.7Mt of clinker and 4.8Mt of cement by 2024,” said ACC MD and CEO, Sridhar Balakrishnan.

