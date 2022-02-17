Societe de Ciment de Cote d'Ivoire sees inauguration second plant

ICR Newsroom By 17 February 2022

Côte d’Ivoire’s Prime Minister, Jérôme Patrick Achi, has inaugurated the second cement plant of Société de Ciment de Côte d’Ivoire in Yopougon’s industrial zone in Abidjan.



The new unit has a capacity of 1.5Mta and effectively doubles the company’s existing capacity. It will use latest-generation production technology that takes into account environmental requirements.



In terms of employment the new works creates more than 3000 direct and indirect jobs.



The Prime Minister thanked the management of Groupe Atlantique, and its CEO Koné Dossongui in particular, for the investments made in his country.

