Bedeschi delivers new Eco-Hopper to Melón

18 February 2022

The new Eco-Hopper supplied by Bedeschi Spa to Chilean cement producer Cemento Melón SA is reaching the working position on the Mardones pier in the southern port of Punta Arenas, Chile.

The Eco-Hopper is designed for direct unloading of clinker to trucks at a rate of 600tph and is designed to work with 12m3 grabs. The machine is equipped with pulse-jet bag filters with high filtration capacity and performance and with low compressed air consumption: an economical and flexible solution to satisfy the stringent environmental standards required, according to Bedeschi.



Published under