CBR's Antoing site undergoes successful maintenance upgrades

21 February 2022

Maintenance took place at CBR’s Antoing cement plant for a period of three weeks (between 17 January and 6 February 2022). All of CBR’s maintenance teams were mobilised to carry out a set of tasks.

The main tasks included work to the cement mills and rotary kiln. The ball mill plates on the side of the tube walls were replaced during maintenance to ensure the efficiency of the equipment.



All the refractory bricks in the 67mx3.9m kiln were inspected and assessed to define the areas that need to be replaced. A new 710kW motor was also installed to increase the rotation speed of the kiln.

Several external partners are also present on the site to collaborate with our workers during maintenance operations.

