Cementos Argos erects industrialised plant for concrete modular solutions

21 February 2022

With the installation of the first industrialised plant for concrete modular solutions in Colombia, Argos will begin to produce and market modular solutions in concrete for building houses and infrastructures in series.

The plant will begin operations at the end of the 1H22, allowing the construction of an estimated 500 homes by the end of this year. This endeavour will generate 60 direct and 300 indirect jobs. All this is part of Argos’ commitment to sustainable construction, climate change management, and value creation for its investors and stakeholders.

To this end, Soluciones Modulares Argos SAS has been established.The company will focus on the production and marketing of prefabricated concrete elements and any other material, accessories or complements used in the construction industry.

