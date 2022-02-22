GCC to modernise Samalayuca plant

22 February 2022

GCC has signed an EPC contract with thyssenkrupp Polysius to upgrade the pyroprocess system, at its Samalayuca plant, to increase the clinker production capacity, increase the usage of alternative fuels and substantially reduce emissions in Samayaluca, Mexico.

The project involves the engineering, supply and modification of the preheater including cyclones an extension of the calciner, as well the installation of a prepol® SC-S to increase the utilisation of alternative fuels. Together with a new polytrack® clinker cooler and the installation of a bypass system, the plant will achieve a substantial reduction of emissions helping our customer to achieve their global emission targets.



The project will be developed during 2022 and will start operations in the second quarter of 2023.

