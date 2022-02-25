Aeroborn joins WCA

ICR Newsroom By 25 February 2022

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that Dutch clean tech company Aeroborn has joined its ranks as an associate corporate member.



Aeroborn specialises in developing and commercialising carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies to accelerate progress towards a carbon neutral Europe by 2050, focussing on reducing net CO 2 emissions in four key sectors: construction, energy, process industry and transport.

The firm’s proprietary technology turns waste CO 2 into usable products like sustainable Carbon Black. It sees particular potential for the use of CO 2 as an industrial feed, which could become a major contributor to global carbon emissions reduction.

“CCUS programmes and wider adoption of alternative feeds represent two of the most significant levers available to help cement producers reduce net carbon emissions,” said Ian Riley, WCA CEO. “Aeroborn’s expertise and innovations in combining these two areas will be of particular interest to our members as we work together towards the goal of decarbonising the cement industry, so we are very pleased to welcome them to the WCA.”

“We’re delighted to be joining the World Cement Association’s international membership, as the work we are doing is part of the solution to a truly global challenge, so being able to collaborate with companies in different parts of the world is immensely important,” says Man Yong Toh, CEO at Aeroborn. “We’ve been impressed with the work already being done by the WCA to help its members tackle emissions in this hard-to-abate sector, and we look forward to being able to contribute our own insights and experiences as well.’’

Published under