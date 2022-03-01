Bianca Nasser appointed as new Votorantim Cimentos finance and IR VP

ICR Newsroom By 01 March 2022

Votorantim Cimentos has appointed Bianca Nasser as the company’s vice president of finance and investor relations (IR), effective 1 March 2022. Ms Nasser succeeds Osvaldo Ayres Filho, who will remain at Votorantim Cimentos as director of cement, logistics and adjacent business operations.



With a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a master’s degree in Administration and Finance from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), Nasser has solid background and market experience. Throughout her career, she has held executive positions at Petrobras and at the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).



At Petrobras, where she worked from 2002 to 2019, Nasser started her career as finance coordinator and reached the position of executive manager of corporate finance and treasury. Her experiences at Petrobras included the areas of investor relations (Brazil and abroad), funding, accounts payable/receivable, treasury, trading desk, credit analysis, IPO and follow-on of BR Distribuidora, and liability management, in addition to being the company’s representative in the American market for a year and a half.



Since October 2019, Ms Nasser had been the CFO and IRO at BNDES. In this position, she was responsible for the areas of finance, accounting, tax, investor relations and the office of the controller, in addition to her work on the ESG agenda and her responsibility for the credit recovery area.

Published under