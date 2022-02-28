CRH prepares Ukraine business contingency plans

28 February 2022

Ireland-based CRH has prepared contingency plans to address the fallout of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. The company is closely monitoring the situation in the country as it has the largest Ukrainian exposure of any Irish business.



CRH entered Ukraine in 1999 through the acquisition of PJSC Podilsky Cement. In the 2011-2013 period, the company expanded its presence through the acquisition of JSC Mykolaiv Cement in Mykolaiv and Cement LLC in Odessa.

In late 2021 CRH rebranded its Ukrainian operations to Cemark, which employs around 800 people and accounts for less than one per cent of group sales.

