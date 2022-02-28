CemNet.com » Cement News » CRH prepares Ukraine business contingency plans

CRH prepares Ukraine business contingency plans

CRH prepares Ukraine business contingency plans
By ICR Newsroom
28 February 2022


Ireland-based CRH has prepared contingency plans to address the fallout of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. The company is closely monitoring the situation in the country as it has the largest Ukrainian exposure of any Irish business.

CRH entered Ukraine in 1999 through the acquisition of PJSC Podilsky Cement. In the 2011-2013 period, the company expanded its presence through the acquisition of JSC Mykolaiv Cement in Mykolaiv and Cement LLC in Odessa.

In late 2021 CRH rebranded its Ukrainian operations to Cemark, which employs around 800 people and accounts for less than one per cent of group sales.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: CRH Ireland PJSC Podilsky Cement Ukraine Eastern Europe Russia 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com