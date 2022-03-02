CemNet.com » Cement News » Pikalevsky launches CEM I delivery in big bags

By ICR Newsroom
02 March 2022


Pikalevsky Cement Co, part of Mikhailovsky Combine of Building Materials, has launched the supply and delivery of CEM I 42.5N cement in 1t big bags. The bags have a soft moisture-proof packaging.

The company has launched a closed cement calibration complex, according to Esmerk Russian News.


