Pikalevsky launches CEM I delivery in big bags

Pikalevsky Cement Co, part of Mikhailovsky Combine of Building Materials, has launched the supply and delivery of CEM I 42.5N cement in 1t big bags. The bags have a soft moisture-proof packaging.
The company has launched a closed cement calibration complex, according to Esmerk Russian News.
