Holcim names new head of North America
By ICR Newsroom
01 March 2022


Holcim has appointed Toufic Tabbara as region head for North America and member of the group executive committee, effective 1 march 2022.

Mr Tabbara is currently CEO of US Cement and joined the Holcim Group in 1998 as director of strategy and development in the US. He has a strong track record of leading the company’s cement, ready-mixed concrete and aggregates businesses in the US, Canada, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Algeria.
 

