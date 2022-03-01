Misr Beni Suef Cement net profit surges to EGP169m in 2021

Egypt-based Misr Beni Suef Cement reported a net profit after tax of EGP169.05m (US$10.8m) for 2021, surging from EGP76.38m in 2020, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX).
Sales slipped to EGP1.12bn last year from EGP1.19bn in 2020.
