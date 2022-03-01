Misr Beni Suef Cement net profit surges to EGP169m in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 01 March 2022

Egypt-based Misr Beni Suef Cement reported a net profit after tax of EGP169.05m (US$10.8m) for 2021, surging from EGP76.38m in 2020, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX).



Sales slipped to EGP1.12bn last year from EGP1.19bn in 2020.

Published under