Ambuja Cements and ACC commission second phase of Bubble Barrier project

04 March 2022

Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd (Holcim Group), through its in-house waste management arm, Geocycle, continues to remove plastic waste by commissioning its second phase of bubble barrier technology in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Lake located in Sunder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh, India.

Bubble Barrier is a smart and non-invasive technology that is used to remove plastic from the water bodies, reducing the problem of marine plastic pollution. The project will remove approximately 1500tpa of waste from the lake.

This technology has been installed in Himachal Pradesh with ACC Gagal plant, which will serve as the co-processing center for the plastic recovered from the lake. The aim of this project is to co-process only non-recyclable portion of the material collected, thus, moving it to the existing waste disposal site of Sunder Nagar. The recyclable plastics will be sent to recycling facilities, while the non-recyclable plastics will be taken to Geocycle’s facility for pre-processing followed by co-processing in ACC cement kilns at Gagal plant.

Furthermore, the company has commissioned another pilot project in Agra which has already removed 500t of plastic waste from the Yamuna River.

Published under