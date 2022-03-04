Cemex Ventures invests in PartRunner

04 March 2022

Cemex Ventures has announced its investment in PartRunner, an on-demand delivery platform for the construction and industrial sectors. This transaction is part of Cemex´s strategy to invest in innovative construction start-ups to drive the construction industry revolution. This investment addresses a critical industry pain point of a complicated supply chain, particularly for small and medium-sized projects.

This investment aims to offer a last-mile, last-minute delivery solution to Cemex distribution businesses and other customers in Mexico and the USA. Likewise, PartRunner is a particularly attractive solution for contractors and project managers who are managing smaller jobsites with more frequent construction material deliveries.

The US-based start-up offers a multi-sized truck fleet, suitable for any kind of order. Its digital platform integrates warehouses, retail locations and contractor jobsites, helping match the best delivery option, considering the material requested, timing, location and type of vehicle needed, while ensuring a significant savings in delivery costs.

"Through this partnership, PartRunner will not only expand beyond its current markets in the United States but also launch the solution in major markets in Mexico," said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures.

Published under