Loma Negra sees 37% drop in net profit in 4Q21

ICR Newsroom By 08 March 2022

Argentina-based Loma Negra, owned by Intercement do Brazil SA, reported a 37.4 per cent fall in net profit to ARS2795m (US$25.8m) in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Revenues from sales in the 4Q21 declined 3.8 per cent YoY to ARS19,257m, driven by a decrease in cement sales and only partially offset by improved sales in aggregates and the company’s railway business. However, bagged sales remained robust on the back of solid demand from the retail market.

