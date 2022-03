Cemento Polpaico appoints new general manager

ICR Newsroom By 09 March 2022

Cemento Polpaico has named Andrés Pérez Algarra as new General Manager, succeeding Javier Moreno Hueyo, who is leaving the post after five years of tenure. His appointment becomes effective 1 April 2022.

Mr Pérez Algarra is currently the company’s commercial manager.

