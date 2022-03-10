Moroccan deliveries advance 3% in February

ICR Newsroom By 10 March 2022

Cement deliveries in Morocco increased 2.9 per cent YoY to 1,111,349t in February 2022 from 1,079,983 according to data published by the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation. The data include the dispatches of members of the cement producers’ association, APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc).



In the first two months of 2022, dispatches advanced 5.8 per cent to 2,239,901t, up from 2,166,989t in the 2M21.







