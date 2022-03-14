Chia Hsin Cement reports 14% drop in 2M22 revenue

ICR Newsroom By 14 March 2022

Taiwan-based Chia Hsin Cement posted a 7.6 per cent fall in revenues in February 2022, declining from TWD145m (US$5.1m) in February 2021 to TWD134m.



In the first two months of 2022, the company’s revenue fell by 14.2 per cent to TWD292.1m from TWD340.6m in the 2M21.

Published under