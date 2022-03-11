High energy prices shut down Cementos Portland Valderrivas kilns

Spain-based Cementos Portland Valderrivas has shut down all kilns at its seven main plants (Morata de Tajuña, Monjos, Vallcarca, Alcalá de Guadaira, Venta de Baños, Mataporquera and Olazagutía), according to CE Noticias Financieras.The company attributes the temporary shutdown to the high price of electricity, which was further aggravated by the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
Cementos Portland Valderrivas has informed its workers that it will not restart activity at the plants until the price of electricity falls below EUR200/MW (US$219.43/MW). On 10 March the electricity price stood at EUR370/MW.
However, union sources have called upon the government to address the issue of high electricity prices in Spain, which they see as a structural problem and no longer a temporary issue.
Spain-based Cementos Portland Valderrivas has shut down all kilns at its seven main plants (Morata de Tajuña, Monjos, Vallcarca, Alcalá de Guadaira, Venta de Baños, Mataporquera and Olazagutía), according to CE Noticias Financieras.The company attributes the temporary shutdown to the high price of electricity, which was further aggravated by the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email