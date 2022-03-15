El Nahda Cement and ASEC extend technical management contract

The contract between El Nahda Industries (El Nahda Cement) and The Swiss Arab Engineering Company (ASEC) has been renewed and the cooperation between the two companies will continue for another year until 31 March 2023.



ASEC has been technically managing The Renaissance Cement factory since 2011. The renewal of the contract was signed by Ahmed Shrien Karim, CEO and managing director of El Nahda, and Ashraf Al-Kahwa, CEO and managing director of ASEC, and the signing was attended by a number of leaders of the two companies. The two parties look forward to a new phase of cooperation to achieve success, progress and profit for the two companies.

