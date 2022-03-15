Dalmia Cement's Kattamateru plant is supported by villagers

A public hearing for environmental clearance of the proposed Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd factory at Kattamateru has been held by the district administration. Nearly 250 people from the various affected villages of Mattapakka, Niliguda and Sikhpally attended the meeting. They extended their conditional support to the cement factory while voicing demands like employment, healthcare, road connectivity and other facilities for land losers.

Addressing affected villagers, deputy executive director of Dalmia Cement SK Rout confirmed that all issues have been clarified. The company will soon set up two Jio towers for mobile connectivity and provide an ambulance service for villagers. “We will go ahead with people’s support and do the needful for villagers,” he said. The plant will have a production capacity of 3Mta.

The hearing was conducted in presence of ADM Birasen Pradhan, Pollution Control Board regional officer Prashant Kar and Rout.



Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd got the bid for Kattamateru limestone mine after a tender was floated by Odisha government earlier. The plant will be set up over a 801.171ha plot. According to Malkangiri Divisional Forest Officer, Pratap Kottapalli, 462ha forest land, including 186ha of protected forest and 276ha revenue forest land, will be affected.

