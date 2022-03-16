Concrete-AI joins WCA

The World Cement Association has welcomed Concrete-AI as associate corporate member. Concrete-AI is based in Los Angeles, USA, and provides an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform that can reduce material costs in concrete by 5-10 per cent, and embodied CO 2 by up to 50 per cent without compromising performance.

The cloud-based platform applies pioneering data analytics from machine learning to optimise concrete formulations by accurately predicting concrete’s performance as a function of its mixed design.

Concrete-AI’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonisation of concrete while ensuring certainty of performance, compliance with existing codes and standards. It enables sustainability by optimising the use of cement, aggregates, and diverse supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) in concrete, in an unparalleled manner by a data-driven approach.

